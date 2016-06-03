FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northstar Asset, Colony Capital, Northstar Realty finance announce merger
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northstar Asset, Colony Capital, Northstar Realty finance announce merger

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Northstar Asset Management Group :

* Northstar Asset Management Group, Colony Capital, And Northstar Realty Finance announce merger to create Colony Northstar, a world-class diversified real estate and investment management platform

* Upon closing of deal, Thomas J. Barrack Jr. Will be executive chairman of board of directors of Colony Northstar

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by special committees of NSAM and NRF, and board of directors of colony

* NSAM will redomesticate to Maryland and elect to be treated as an REIT beginning in 2017

* On closing, David Hamamoto will be executive vice chairman, Richard B. Saltzman will be Chief Executive Officer

* Certain NSAM and NRF executives have entered into agreements to vote their shares in favor of transaction

* Deal to create equity REIT with $58 billion of assets under management

* NSAM shareholders will also receive, in addition to its regular quarterly dividend, a special cash dividend equal to $128 million

* NSAM will own 32.85%, colony shareholders will own 33.25% and NRF shareholders will own 33.90% of combined company

* Approximately $115 million in total annual cost synergies expected to be realized post-closing of deal

* NRF and Colony, through a series of transactions, will merge with and into redomesticated NSAM

* Colony Northstar’s board will consist of 13 directors - 6 nominated by NSAM, NRF, 6 by Colony

* NSAM shareholders will own about 32.85%, Colony shareholders will own about 33.25% on a fully diluted basis

* Northstar Asset Management Group Inc says NRF shareholders will own approximately 33.90% of combined company on a fully diluted basis

* Certain Colony executives, owning about 16% of Colony’s outstanding stock, agreed to vote shares in favor of deal

* Companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction

* Hamamoto, Al Tylis and Dan Gilbert agreed to reduce cash severance payments, equity awards owed upon consummation of deal

* Hamamoto, Tylis Gilbert to reduce payments, awards by about $52 million of cash payments, 2.6 million shares of equity awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
