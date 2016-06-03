BRIEF-Gray Television sees ending 2016 with low total leverage ratio

June 3 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc
* Gray to acquire #1 ranked television stations in green bay and davenport markets
* Addition of mid-market television stations will be immediately free cash flow accretive
* Gray may also consider opportunistically accessing debt markets to fund deal
* Including expected operational synergies, stations expected to produce 2-year blended broadcast cash flow margins greater than 50 percent
* Has capacity to close transaction primarily through use of cash on hand at closing
* Sees ending 2016 With Low Total Leverage Ratio, Net Of Cash, in range of 4.5 to 4.7 times on a trailing eight-quarter basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)