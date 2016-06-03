FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gray Television sees ending 2016 with low total leverage ratio
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gray Television sees ending 2016 with low total leverage ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc

* Gray to acquire #1 ranked television stations in green bay and davenport markets

* Addition of mid-market television stations will be immediately free cash flow accretive

* Gray may also consider opportunistically accessing debt markets to fund deal

* Including expected operational synergies, stations expected to produce 2-year blended broadcast cash flow margins greater than 50 percent

* Has capacity to close transaction primarily through use of cash on hand at closing

* Sees ending 2016 With Low Total Leverage Ratio, Net Of Cash, in range of 4.5 to 4.7 times on a trailing eight-quarter basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.