June 3 (Reuters) - FBR & Co

* FBR & Co comments on Glass Lewis report

* “Urge” shareholders to vote “for” reelection of all eight of FBR’s director nominees

* “strongly disagree with Glass Lewis’ recommendation that shareholders vote for one of Voce’s director nominees” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)