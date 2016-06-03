FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies raises about $100 mln in private placement

June 3, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies raises about $100 mln in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Lion Biotechnologies Inc :

* Lion Biotechnologies raises approximately $100 million in private placement

* Says purchase price will be $4.75 for each share of common stock and $4.75 for each share of series B preferred stock

* Investors agreed to purchase a total of 9.7 million shares, about 11.4 million shares of newly authorized series B preferred stock

* Each share of series B preferred stock will become convertible into one share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

