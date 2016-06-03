FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ottawa Savings Bancorp says adoption of plan of conversion and reorganization
June 3, 2016

BRIEF-Ottawa Savings Bancorp says adoption of plan of conversion and reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Ottawa Savings Bancorp

* Ottawa savings bancorp says will reorganize to a fully public stock holding company in a transaction commonly referred to as a “second step” conversion

* Mhc will sell its majority ownership in company to public and company, which is currently in mutual holding company structure

* Ottawa savings bancorp, inc. Announces adoption of plan of conversion and reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

