BRIEF-Ottawa Savings Bancorp says adoption of plan of conversion and reorganization

June 3 (Reuters) - Ottawa Savings Bancorp

* Ottawa savings bancorp says will reorganize to a fully public stock holding company in a transaction commonly referred to as a “second step” conversion

* Mhc will sell its majority ownership in company to public and company, which is currently in mutual holding company structure

* Ottawa savings bancorp, inc. Announces adoption of plan of conversion and reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)