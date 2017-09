June 3 (Reuters) - TMX Group:

* TMX Group consolidated trading statistics - May 2016

* May daily averages volume 604.6 million versus 519.3 million

* May daily averages value $6,048.8 million versus $5,650.4 million

* May 2016 volume 12.69 billion versus 10.39 billion; may 2016 value $127.03 billion versus $113.01 billion