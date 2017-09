June 3 (Reuters) - Priceline Group Inc -

* Brett Keller named interim chief executive officer of Priceline.Com, a subsidiary unit of the Priceline Group

* Paul J. Hennessy , who has acted as ceo of Priceline.Com , has resigned