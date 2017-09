June 4 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp

* Keyera announces C$60 million note issue under private shelf agreement

* C$30 million notes will have coupon rate 3.50 pct, maturing on June 16, 2023, C$30 million notes will have coupon rate 4.15 pct, maturing on June 16, 2026

* Proceeds from notes will be used to repay short-term indebtedness under Keyera’s credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: