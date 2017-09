June 3 (Reuters) - Anterra Energy Inc -

* Arranged an interim, first-priority loan with a related party, of $2.5 million to fund companies’ creditors arrangement act’s proceedings

* Loan to fund expenditures required to bring co’s oilfield operations back online and general operations

* Anterra energy announces extension of CCAA protection until August 16, 2016 and resignation of director