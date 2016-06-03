FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J.G. Wentworth Co says made changes to financing platforms
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-J.G. Wentworth Co says made changes to financing platforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Jg Wentworth Co -

* The J.G. Wentworth company provides update on financing platform

* Made several changes to its structured settlement payment and annuity payment purchasing warehouse platform

* Recently amended and restated its $300 million warehouse credit agreement with Barclays Bank Plc and Natixis New York branch

* Will continue to evaluate appropriate warehouse capacity levels for its structured settlement and annuity payment purchasing business

* Received notice from New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on may 31, 2016 that it was not in compliance with NYSE’s price requirement

* Elected to reduce its total warehouse capacity for structured settlement and annuity payment purchasing to $400 million

* Terminated warehouse credit agreement with Credit Suisse, which it had previously reduced to $100 million

* Amended and restated its $300 million warehouse credit agreement extending maturity and revolving period by twelve months to july 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

