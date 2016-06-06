FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Centerra Gold provides update on Kyrgyz Republic legal proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra has initiated international arbitration proceedings to challenge kyrgyz republic’s claims and actions

* On june 3, bishkek inter-district court held hearing for claim made by kyrgyz republic state agency for environmental protection and forestry

* Also evaluating full range of additional options for responding to actions of kyrgyz republic courts and state authorities

* New criminal case has been opened by kyrgyz republic general prosecutor’s office against unnamed kgc managers

* Centerra provides update on kyrgyz republic legal proceedings and restrictive measures against kumtor and its personnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
