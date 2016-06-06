FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IHS, Markit say Jerre Stead to serve as CEO for combined co
June 6, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IHS, Markit say Jerre Stead to serve as CEO for combined co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - ‘Markit Ltd

* Jerre stead, ihs chairman and chief executive officer will assume role of chairman of board of directors and ceo of ihs markit

* Lance uggla, chairman and ceo of markit, will be president and a member of board of directors of ihs markit

* Uggla will assume role of chairman of board of directors and ceo of ihs markit upon mr. Stead’s retirement

* Todd hyatt will become executive vice president and chief financial officer (cfo) for ihs markit

* Daniel yergin will become vice chairman of ihs markit

* Appointments will be effective upon completion of proposed merger transaction, which is expected to close in second half of 2016

* Ihs and markit announce senior executive leadership appointments for ihs markit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

