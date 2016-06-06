FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WPX Energy raises FY oil production guidance by 5 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WPX Energy raises FY oil production guidance by 5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Wpx Energy Inc :

* Increasing its full-year oil production guidance to an average of 39 to 41 mbbl/day, up 5 percent from previous guidance of 37 to 39 mbbl/day

* Raises 2016 expectation for oil output by 5 percent

* D&C capex remains within guidance range

* Increasing full-year oil production guidance to an average of 39 to 41 mbbl/day, up 5 percent from previous guidance of 37 to 39 mbbl/day

* Wpx energy inc says fy guidance for total equivalent production is up 3 percent to 77 to 82 mboe/day from a previous estimate of 75 to 80 mboe/d

* Wpx plans to commission crude line in 2017

* Guidance increase driven by better-than-expected well performance

* Guidance increase also driven by expected increase in drilling, completion activity in delaware, williston basins in second half of 2016.

* Initiating expansion of its owned and operated midstream infrastructure in delaware basin with addition of a crude oil gathering system

* Wpx energy provides operational update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.