June 6 (Reuters) - Chromadex Corp :

* Company agreed to sell 1.Q million shares of its common stock at a per share price of $4.70

* Proceeds from transaction will be used to pay off company’s existing debt facility

* Chromadex announces $5.25 million registered direct offering