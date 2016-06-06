BRIEF-Adamis receives response letter from FDA for its epinephrine syringe

June 6 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals :

* FDA indicated that in order to support approval of product, company must expand its human factors study

* Believes that it can finalize study protocols with FDA and complete additional testing within a “relatively short period of time”

* Believes that it can submit data back to FDA sometime in second half of 2016

* Receives complete response letter from FDA for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe NDA