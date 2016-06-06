BRIEF-Medicines Co intends to offer $350 mln of convertible notes

June 6 (Reuters) - Medicines Co :

* The medicines company announces intention to offer $350 million of convertible notes

* Proposes to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2023

* Expects to use a portion of net proceeds of offering to repurchase approximately $220 million of its 1.375% convertible notes due 2017

* Expects to grant to initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes