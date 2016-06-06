FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medicines Co intends to offer $350 mln of convertible notes
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Medicines Co intends to offer $350 mln of convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Medicines Co :

* The medicines company announces intention to offer $350 million of convertible notes

* Proposes to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2023

* Expects to use a portion of net proceeds of offering to repurchase approximately $220 million of its 1.375% convertible notes due 2017

* Expects to grant to initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
