BRIEF-Stornoway provides Renard operational readiness update

June 6 (Reuters) - Stornoway Diamond Corp :

* At end of may overall construction progress stood at 96 pct compared to recently re-baselined plan of 90 pct

* All major equipment and control systems have been installed in diamond process plant, primary crusher, processed Kimberlite load-out facility

* All critical path activities continue well within planned schedule for first ore delivered to plant by end of September

* Stornoway provides Renard operational readiness update