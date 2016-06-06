FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stornoway provides Renard operational readiness update
June 6, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stornoway provides Renard operational readiness update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Stornoway Diamond Corp :

* At end of may overall construction progress stood at 96 pct compared to recently re-baselined plan of 90 pct

* All major equipment and control systems have been installed in diamond process plant, primary crusher, processed Kimberlite load-out facility

* All critical path activities continue well within planned schedule for first ore delivered to plant by end of September

* Stornoway provides Renard operational readiness update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

