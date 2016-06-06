FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics resumes patient recruitment
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc :

* Resumed patient recruitment after FDA removed clinical hold on CLIN3001 adaptive phase 3 trial of I.V. CR845 for postoperative pain

* Study will continue as a three-arm trial comparing two doses of CR845 (1.0 and 0.5 ug/kg) to placebo

* To provide updates on progress of trial later this year

* Cara Therapeutics resumes patient recruitment for adaptive phase 3 trial of I.V. CR845 in postoperative pain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

