BRIEF-Incyte says Jakafi Phase 3 results show survival benefit in MF patients
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Incyte says Jakafi Phase 3 results show survival benefit in MF patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp :

* COMFORT-I data demonstrate that treatment with Jakafi resulted in a 31 percent reduction in risk of death

* COMFORT-I data demonstrate sustained durable spleen volume reduction in patients with MF

* Overall, 69 (45%) and 82 (53%) deaths were reported in Ruxolitinib and placebo arms, respectively

* Median OS has not been reached for patients randomized to receive Ruxolitinib

* There was no increase in incidence of adverse events with longer exposure to treatment

* Five-Year results from phase 3 study of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) show sustained overall survival benefit in patients with myelofibrosis (MF) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
