BRIEF-Yingli estimates Q1 PV module shipments were in range of 500-510MW
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yingli estimates Q1 PV module shipments were in range of 500-510MW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :

* Estimates that its net income for Q1 of 2016 turned into positive for first time since Q3 of 2011

* Estimates that its PV module shipments in Q1 of 2016 were in range of 500-510MW

* Company also estimates that its overall gross margin in Q1 of 2016 was in range of 18.5% to 20.5%

* Yingli Green Energy announces preliminary financial results for first quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
