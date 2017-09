June 6 (Reuters) - Denali Holding

* Offering will finance in part acquisition of EMC Corporation

* Private offering of $3.25 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes to be issued by two subsidiaries as co-issuers

* Denali Holding Inc announces offering of $3.25 billion of senior notes Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)