BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from TRC105 and TRC102 clinical trials
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
June 6, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from TRC105 and TRC102 clinical trials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Reported positive results from three separate clinical trials evaluating two clinical stage product candidates, TRC105 and TRC102

* Median pfs greater than 12 months with continued durable complete responses observed in angiosarcoma patients treated with trc105 and votrient

* Partial responses seen in solid tumor patients treated with trc102 and temodar

* On track to initiate randomized phase 3 study of trc105 with votrient in patients with angiosarcoma later this year at sites in u.s., europe

* Combination of trc105 and avastin was well-tolerated with no apparent increase in frequency or severity of adverse events

* Data from randomized phase 2 trial comparing treatment with combination of trc105 and avastin expected by end of 2016

* Tracon pharmaceuticals announces positive results from trc105 and trc102 clinical trials at american society of clinical oncology (asco) 2016 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

