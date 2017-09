June 6 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc :

* Closed on sale of three assets previously identified as under contract for approximately $175 million

* Continue to deploy proceeds from sales to return capital to stockholders through dividends and stock repurchases

* Announces The Sale Of Three Non-Core hotels