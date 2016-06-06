FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology presents data from phase 2 studies of rucaparib
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology presents data from phase 2 studies of rucaparib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc :

* No treatment-related deaths were reported

* Nineteen patients (9%) discontinued treatment because of an adverse event.

* Using prespecified 14% cutoff, patients in brca(mut)subgroup demonstrated a 73 percent reduction in risk of progression

* Ariel4 confirmatory study is expected to begin during second half of 2016

* Company is exploring rucaparib in other solid tumor types with significant brca and brca-like populations

* Clovis oncology presents data from phase 2 studies of rucaparib in advanced ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer at 2016 asco annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

