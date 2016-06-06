FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-You On Demand to form joint venture with Megtron Hong Kong Investment Group
June 6, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-You On Demand to form joint venture with Megtron Hong Kong Investment Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - You On Demand Holdings Inc :

* JV will have registered capital of $10 million USD

* First installment of 5 million RMB will be paid within one month of date of incorporation of JVC

* YOD and Megtron will contribute $5 million USD each to JV, to be paid in installments

* Co and Megtron, through JVC, will jointly share app operating expenses, including server, CDN and bandwidth costs

* You On Demand to form joint venture with Megtron Hong Kong Investment Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
