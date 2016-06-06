BRIEF-You On Demand to form joint venture with Megtron Hong Kong Investment Group

June 6 (Reuters) - You On Demand Holdings Inc :
* JV will have registered capital of $10 million USD
* First installment of 5 million RMB will be paid within one month of date of incorporation of JVC
* YOD and Megtron will contribute $5 million USD each to JV, to be paid in installments
* Co and Megtron, through JVC, will jointly share app operating expenses, including server, CDN and bandwidth costs
* You On Demand to form joint venture with Megtron Hong Kong Investment Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)