BRIEF-RockBridge Resources to sell unit to 1077398 B.C. Ltd
June 6, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RockBridge Resources to sell unit to 1077398 B.C. Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Rockbridge Resources Inc :

* RockBridge Resources Inc. company update

* Has agreed to sell RockBridge Alberta to 1077398 B.C. Ltd, principal of which is Steve Mathiesen , CEO of company

* Terms of sale of RockBridge Alberta include sale of its shares and sale of balance of loans made by Rockbridge to subsidiary

* Continues to consider strategic alternatives, including possible merger with another O&G co/possible sale of oil & gas assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

