BRIEF-Raging River says 2016 capital plan includes $175 mln in investment

June 6 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc

* Raging River Exploration Inc to highlight 2016 capital plan

* 2016 Raging River capital program includes $175 million in investment, which consists of 215-220 new wells

* Raging River will continue to concentrate on technology advancements in Viking area

* Expects production will continue to grow as enhanced oil recovery is implemented in Kindersley area over next 10-15 years

* For 10 year vision, expect investing capital of about $3 billion on drilling,enhanced oil recovery

* Investing capital of about $3 billion is in addition to investing about $1 billion on continuous operations over 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)