FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Covisint Corp posts Q4 adj. loss $0.01/shr
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Covisint Corp posts Q4 adj. loss $0.01/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Covisint Corporation

* Covisint Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Qtrly total revenue was $20.0 million, a decrease of 15 pct compared to $23.5 million in prior year period.

* Qtrly total revenue was $20.0 million, a decrease of 15 pct compared to $23.5 million in prior year period

* Qtrly GAAP net loss was $0.1 million or $0.00 per diluted share

* Qtrly non-GAAP net loss was $0.5 million or $0.01 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.