BRIEF-United Natural Foods posts Q3 earnings per share $0.76

June 6 (Reuters) - United Natural Foods Inc

* United Natural Foods, Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share about $2.39 to $2.45

* Q3 earnings per share $0.76

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $8.46 billion to $8.5 billion

* Q3 sales $2.13 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.16 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.47 to $2.53

* Raises fiscal 2016 financial guidance