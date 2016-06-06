BRIEF-QTS says acquires Dupont Fabros' New Jersey data center campus

June 6 (Reuters) - QTS Realty Trust Inc -
* QTS expects transaction to be slightly accretive to its 2016 OFFO per share and AFFO per share
* Deal for $125 million
* Acquired facility is expected to contribute approximately $7.5 million in annualized recurring revenue
* QTS expects to update its 2016 financial guidance to reflect acquisition
* Purchased Piscataway data center utilizing a combination of cash on hand and availability under existing revolving credit facility
* QTS acquires Dupont Fabros’ 38-acre New Jersey data center campus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)