BRIEF-QTS says acquires Dupont Fabros' New Jersey data center campus
June 6, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-QTS says acquires Dupont Fabros' New Jersey data center campus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - QTS Realty Trust Inc -

* QTS expects transaction to be slightly accretive to its 2016 OFFO per share and AFFO per share

* Deal for $125 million

* Acquired facility is expected to contribute approximately $7.5 million in annualized recurring revenue

* QTS expects to update its 2016 financial guidance to reflect acquisition

* Purchased Piscataway data center utilizing a combination of cash on hand and availability under existing revolving credit facility

* QTS acquires Dupont Fabros’ 38-acre New Jersey data center campus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
