BRIEF-Nevro says proposed public offering of $125 mln senior notes
June 6, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nevro says proposed public offering of $125 mln senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Nevro Corp -

* Nevro Corp says it intends to offer $125 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Nevro Corp says notes will mature on june 1, 2021

* Nevro Corp says intends to use a portion of net proceeds and proceeds from warrant transactions to fund cost of convertible note hedge transactions

* Nevro announces proposed public offering of $125 million convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

