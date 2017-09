June 6 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc -

* Daniel S. Henson was elected to its board of directors effective June 2, 2016

* Henson most recently served as an officer of GE and executive vice president of GE Capital

* Daniel S. Henson joins On Deck board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)