BRIEF-Thor Industries reports Q3 earnings per share $1.51 from cont ops

June 6 (Reuters) - Thor Industries Inc -

* Consolidated RV backlog on April 30, 2016 was $1.06 billion , up 45.4% from $726.8 million on April 30, 2015

* Total dealer inventory increased 1.0% to 82,100 units on April 30, 2016 from 81,300 units on April 30, 2015

* Thor announces record results for third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $1.51 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.28 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.29 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S