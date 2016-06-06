FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thor Industries reports Q3 earnings per share $1.51 from cont ops
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thor Industries reports Q3 earnings per share $1.51 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Thor Industries Inc -

* Consolidated RV backlog on April 30, 2016 was $1.06 billion , up 45.4% from $726.8 million on April 30, 2015

* Total dealer inventory increased 1.0% to 82,100 units on April 30, 2016 from 81,300 units on April 30, 2015

* Thor announces record results for third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $1.51 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.28 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.29 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.