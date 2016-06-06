FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DSW Inc says announces resignation of CFO, appoints interim CFO
June 6, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-DSW Inc says announces resignation of CFO, appoints interim CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - DSW Inc -

* Mary Meixelsperger, chief financial officer, has resigned from company effective on June 10, 2016 to pursue another opportunity

* Promoted Jared Poff to senior vice president, finance, and interim chief financial officer, effective June 10 , 2016

* DSW has formed a search committee to assess internal and external candidates for chief financial officer position

* DSW Inc. announces resignation of chief financial officer, appoints interim cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
