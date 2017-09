June 6 (Reuters) - StoneCastle Financial Corp

* Stonecastle Financial Corp. announces an increase in the second quarter 2016 cash distribution to $.37 per share

* Has increased quarterly cash distribution $.02 to $0.37 per share for Q2 of 2016