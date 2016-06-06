BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust offering $110 mln of trust units

June 6 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces public offering of $110 million of trust units

* To use net proceeds for repayment of existing indebtedness, to fund planned development project in Vancouver

* To use net proceeds also for tenant expansion projects in Ontario and U.S. and for general trust purposes

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust says entered into an agreement with underwriters, to sell, on a bought deal basis, 21.8 million units at $5.05 per unit