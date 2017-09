June 6 (Reuters) - Slate Office REIT

* Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis, 6.4 million trust units of REIT at a price of $7.85 per unit

* Slate office REIT says has agreed to acquire gateway centre, a suburban office complex in markham, ontario for $57.5 million

* Slate office REIT announces $85 million of acquisitions and $50 million public offering of units