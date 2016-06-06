FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sees 2016 adj. FFO per share $2.60-$2.76
June 6, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sees 2016 adj. FFO per share $2.60-$2.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updates 2016 outlook to reflect completed property sales and successful preferred equity offering

* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.60 - $2.76

* Sees Q2 adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.72-$0.76

* Sees 2016 same-property REVPAR growth rate of 2.0 pct - 4.0 pct

* Property revpar growth rate 1.0 pct - 2.25 pct

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
