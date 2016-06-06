FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Layne Christensen reports Q1 loss $0.45/shr from continuing operations
June 6, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Layne Christensen reports Q1 loss $0.45/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Layne Christensen Co

* Layne Christensen Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $159.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $160.2 million

* Total backlog was $316.1 million at April 30, 2016 compared to $346.3 million at January 31, 2016

* Expect Layne to be profitable in fiscal year 2018

* Expect overall financial performance in fiscal 2017 to show improvement over last fiscal year

* Expect Layne to be profitable in fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
