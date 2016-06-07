FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-The Medicines Company prices $350 million of convertible notes
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 2:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-The Medicines Company prices $350 million of convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Medicines Co

* Prices $350 million of convertible notes

* Says priced its private offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2023

* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.75% per year, payable semi-annually

* Expects to use portion of net proceeds of offering to repurchase approximately $220 million of its 1.375% convertible notes due 2017

* Conversion rate for notes will initially be 20.4198 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount

* Estimates that net proceeds from offering will be approximately $339.7 million

* Expects to use approximately $29.5 million of net proceeds from offering to pay cost of capped call transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.