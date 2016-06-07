FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baker Hughes announces May 2016 rig counts
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Baker Hughes announces May 2016 rig counts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc :

* Baker Hughes announces may 2016 rig counts

* Average u.s. Rig count for may 2016 was 408, down 29 from 437 counted in April 2016

* International rig count for may 2016 was 955 up 9 from April 2016, and down 203 from 1,158 counted in may 2015

* International offshore rig count for may 2016 was 229, up 9 from 220 counted in April 2016, and down 55 from 284 counted in may 2015

* Baker Hughes announces may 2016 rig counts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

