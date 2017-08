June 7 (Reuters) - Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd :

* Reached agreement with FDA on special protocol assessment relative to primary, secondary endpoints and statistical plan for phase 3 trial

* Treats First Patient In Ict-107 phase 3 registrational trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma