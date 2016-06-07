FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals Q1 adjusted non-gaap EPS $1.27
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals Q1 adjusted non-gaap EPS $1.27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Updating its full year 2016 guidance

* FY adjusted ebitda (non-gaap) is expected to be in range of $4.80 - $4.95 billion

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $8.46, revenue view $10.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "We have made progress toward stabilizing organization over past few months"

* While we recognize that we did not meet timeline for filing Q1 results, with filing expected this week, we will be current in our financial reporting

* "Expect to file our financial results in a timely manner going forward"

* "There are some challenges to work through in certain business operations in 2016, such as our u.s. Dermatology unit"

* Full year 2016 total revenue guidance updated from previous guidance of $11.0 - $11.2 billion

* Full year 2016 adjusted eps (non-gaap) guidance updated from previous guidance of $8.50 - $9 .50

* Q1's results reflect, in part, impact of "significant disruption" this organization has faced over past nine months

* "There are some challenges to work through in certain business operations in 2016"

* "Majority of our businesses are performing according to expectations"

* Valeant pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $6.60 to $7.00

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.27

* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.08

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $9.9 billion to $10.1 billion

* Q1 revenue $2.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.38 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.