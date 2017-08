June 7 (Reuters) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc :

* Advanced Drainage Systems announces an increase in quarterly cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share

* Board of directors has approved a 20% increase in quarterly cash dividend

* Advanced Drainage Systems announces an increase in quarterly cash dividend