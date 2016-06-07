BRIEF-Iao Kun Group Holding Co Q1 loss per share $0.06

June 7 (Reuters) - Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :

* Maintaining 2016 rolling chip turnover guidance for its five existing vip rooms in Macau of between us$3.5 billion and us$4.5 billion

* For three months ended march 31, 2016, IKGH recorded revenue of $17.9 million, a 57% decrease from same period in 2015

* Rolling chip turnover for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $1.2 billion, a decrease of 45%

* Non-Gaap income was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share for three months ended march 31, 2016

* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.06