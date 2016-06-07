FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Iao Kun Group Holding Co Q1 loss per share $0.06
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Iao Kun Group Holding Co Q1 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :

* Maintaining 2016 rolling chip turnover guidance for its five existing vip rooms in Macau of between us$3.5 billion and us$4.5 billion

* For three months ended march 31, 2016, IKGH recorded revenue of $17.9 million, a 57% decrease from same period in 2015

* Rolling chip turnover for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $1.2 billion, a decrease of 45%

* Non-Gaap income was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share for three months ended march 31, 2016

* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.