a year ago
BRIEF-Pfizer announces positive top-line results from second Phase 3 oral Xeljanz trial
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pfizer announces positive top-line results from second Phase 3 oral Xeljanz trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :

* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from second phase 3 trial of oral Xeljanz (tofacitinib citrate) in adults with psoriatic arthritis

* Overall safety findings in study were consistent with those observed in broader rheumatology clinical development program for Tofacitinib

* Announced top-line results from oral psoriatic arthritis trial (OPAL) beyond, second phase 3 study of Xeljanz

* OPAL beyond met primary efficacy endpoints showing statistically significant improvement with Tofacitinib 5 mg bid and 10 mg bid versus placebo

* Announces positive top-line results from second Phase 3 trial of oral Xeljanz (tofacitinib citrate) in adults with psoriatic arthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
