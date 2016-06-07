BRIEF-Pfizer announces positive top-line results from second Phase 3 oral Xeljanz trial

June 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :

* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from second phase 3 trial of oral Xeljanz (tofacitinib citrate) in adults with psoriatic arthritis

* Overall safety findings in study were consistent with those observed in broader rheumatology clinical development program for Tofacitinib

* OPAL beyond met primary efficacy endpoints showing statistically significant improvement with Tofacitinib 5 mg bid and 10 mg bid versus placebo

