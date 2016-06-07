FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Michaels Cos Q1 adj earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Michaels Companies Inc :

* Michaels Companies Inc sees 2016 comparable store sales to increase 2.2% to 2.7%

* Michaels Companies Inc sees 2016 total net sales growth, including revenues from lamrite west, of 8.0% to 9.0%

* Michaels Companies Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures of between $125 million and $135 million

* For Q2 of fiscal 2016, company expects comparable store sales growth of 0.4% to 1.4%

* For Q2 of fiscal 2016, company expects diluted earnings per common share of $0.16 to $0.18

* For Q2 of fiscal 2016, company expects operating income of $87 million to $93 million

* For fiscal 2016, company continues to expect diluted earnings per common share to be between $1.89 and $1.97

* Charles m. Sonsteby has been named to newly created role of vice chairman of Michaels Companies, Inc

* Sonsteby currently serves as chief administrative officer and chief financial officer

* Company has launched a search for a new chief financial officer

* Sonsteby will continue to serve as chief financial officer until a successor has been named.

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.71, revenue view $4.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The Michaels Companies announces first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.18

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.89 to $1.97

* Q1 sales $1.16 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.17 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

