a year ago
BRIEF-Vince Holding Q1 loss per share $0.05
June 7, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vince Holding Q1 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp

* Sees 2016 Comparable Sales Growth Inclusive Of Ecommerce Sales In Flat To Low Single digit range

* Sees fy 2016 capital expenditures between $10 million and $12 million

* Expects sales to decrease in mid- to high-single digit range for first half of year for 2016

* Expects sales to be flat or increase in mid-single digit range in second half of year for 2016

* Expects net loss per share to be in high-single digit to low-teen's range in first half of year 2016

* Inventory at end of Q1 of fiscal 2016 was $23.4 million compared to $41.2 million at end of Q1 of fiscal 2015

* Vince holding corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 sales $67.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.00 to $0.06

* Sees fy 2016 sales $290 million to $305 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

