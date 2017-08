June 7 (Reuters) - Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Says Samurai Top-Line data are expected to be released when available in Q3 of 2016

* Colucid pharmaceuticals announces last patient randomized in samurai phase 3 pivotal trial of lasmiditan in migraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)