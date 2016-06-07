BRIEF-Core-Mark Holding sees 2016 earnings per share of $2.31-$2.46

June 7 (Reuters) - Core-mark Holding Company Inc :

* Core-Mark closes acquisition of pine state trading company's convenience division & increases 2016 guidance

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.31 to $2.46

* Sees FY 2016 sales $14 billion to $14.5 billion

* Raised its net sales, diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year of 2016

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - reaffirmed capital expenditure estimates for 2016 of approximately $50 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.75, revenue view $13.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S